Kylie Minogue has once again lived up to her gay icon name after it emerged that she refused to allow gay kisses to be censored from one of her music videos.

According to director Joseph Kahn, who helmed Minogue’s ‘All the Lovers’ video in 2010, the the Australian pop princess told foreign censors where to go after they requested that displays of same-sex affection be cut from the visual’s final edit.

Filmed in Downtown Los Angeles, the ‘All the Lovers’ video sees Minogue surrounded by a diverse cast of scantily-clad models, who engage in some serious displays of public affection while dressed in their underwear.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Power Rangers director Kahn revealed that an unnamed country asked that the clip’s numerous gay kisses be removed before being aired – only to be told a resounding “no” by Minogue herself.

44-year-old Kahn praised the decision by the “amazing” singer, who in typically modest style kept quiet about the incident at the time.

“A country asked us to cut the gay kissing from ATL. @kylieminogue said no. No press release. She is amazing,” he wrote.

Kahn, who has has shot videos for the likes of Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, previously described the video for ‘All the Lovers’ as one of his “favourites ever”.

Speaking in 2011, he said: “The message Kylie wanted to say with this video is important, and I am lucky to have worked with her on it.”

Gay icon Minogue has a long history of supporting the LGBT community, and in recent months lent her voice to the campaign for equal marriage in her home country of Australia alongside ex- fiancé Joshua Sasse.

Minogue, who ended her 18-month relationship with Galavant star Sasse earlier this year, recently opened up about the split, admitting she’d accepted she might never get a happy-ever-after of her own.

“It wasn’t meant to be and I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience,” the 48-year-old said. “I haven’t had the white picket fence and happy-ever-after in my life so far – but perhaps that’s just not my destiny.”

