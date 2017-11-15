After two months and a divisive campaign that split the country in two, Australians have officially voted ‘Yes’ to marriage equality.

There were emotional scenes up and down the country as the Australian Burueau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday morning (November 15) that 61.6% of respondents in the non-binding postal survey had backed equality for gay couples.

Stars from Australia and beyond have been joining LGBT people and allies in celebrating the news online, as parliamentarians in the country being the process of making same-sex marriage a reality.

Celebrities and outspoken equal marriage supporters including Kylie Minogue, Sam Smith, Troye Sivan and Tom Daley were among the first to celebrate with fans as the news broke.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

#Australia … 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017

The BEST news to wake up to! Congratulations to Australia and everyone that can now share their love EQUALLY! 🏳️‍🌈❤️💛💚💙💜🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/5ir0gbT4tT — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) November 15, 2017

I just really do need to visit Australia now. They vote for love. Bravo! #progress — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) November 15, 2017

Welcome news from Australia this morning! Everyone should be free to love whoever they want to love. #loveislove #marriageequality 🌈 pic.twitter.com/iiM3h0qrOS — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) November 15, 2017

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 LOVE JUST WON IN AUSTRALIA AND I’M SO PROUD AND EMOTIONAL AND WISH I WAS HOME 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 — troye sivan (@troyesivan) November 15, 2017

AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 VOTED ❤️ YES 🏳️‍🌈 LOVE 💕 WINS ✨ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 14, 2017

Great to see Australia voted YES!! ❤️❤️ — Gareth Thomas (@gareththomas14) November 15, 2017

Congratulations Australia! real nice to wake up to real nice news 😍 — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) November 15, 2017

it’s a beautiful day in Australia 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 15, 2017

Love wins in Australia! Thrilled to hear Australians have voted in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage. #MarriageEquality — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 15, 2017

Wooohoooo marriage equality in Australia ! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/JRTt9qFpvE — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) November 15, 2017

Today is a great day for human rights. #Australia says YES to marriage equality. BRAVO! This makes me so happy. pic.twitter.com/pCLUOhvD06 — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) November 15, 2017

Good work Australia! Good work indeed x — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 14, 2017

AUSTRALIA: you’re in the right side of history! To everyone there, congratulations!!!! This is beautiful. — Tommy Dorfman (@tommydorfman) November 14, 2017

Congrats Australia! Not that you needed an excuse to go down under. pic.twitter.com/jZAKgphwnT — Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) November 14, 2017

Yes Australia! 🏳️‍🌈 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 14, 2017

Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2017

YES YES YES YES YES AUSTRALIA – YES!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 14, 2017

THIS IS HUGE!!! AUSTRALIA SAID YESSSSSS!!! 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺 https://t.co/BkiTwZJRFl — michelle visage (@michellevisage) November 14, 2017

YES AUSTRALIA! WELL DONE #SSM! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 14, 2017

the Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/FMQ1tDc9yY — sia (@Sia) November 14, 2017

A bill to change the law to allow same-sex marriage has already been submitted to the Australian Senate, where it will now be debated for amendments.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his government would aim to make marriage equality a reality in Australia by the end of the year.

“The Australian people have had their say, and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality. They voted overwhelming to fairness, for commitment, for love,” Mr Turnbull said after the result of the poll was announced.

