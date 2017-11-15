After two months and a divisive campaign that split the country in two, Australians have officially voted ‘Yes’ to marriage equality.

There were emotional scenes up and down the country as the Australian Burueau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday morning (November 15) that 61.6% of respondents in the non-binding postal survey had backed equality for gay couples.

Stars from Australia and beyond have been joining LGBT people and allies in celebrating the news online, as parliamentarians in the country being the process of making same-sex marriage a reality.

Celebrities and outspoken equal marriage supporters including Kylie Minogue, Sam Smith, Troye Sivan and Tom Daley were among the first to celebrate with fans as the news broke.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

A bill to change the law to allow same-sex marriage has already been submitted to the Australian Senate, where it will now be debated for amendments.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his government would aim to make marriage equality a reality in Australia by the end of the year.

“The Australian people have had their say, and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality. They voted overwhelming to fairness, for commitment, for love,” Mr Turnbull said after the result of the poll was announced.

