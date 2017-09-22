Her first album might have been called The Fame, but now Lady Gaga has admitted that being one of the most famous women on the planet is “not all it’s cracked up to be”.

Lady Gaga’s new documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two has finally arrived on Netflix, offering an unprecedented look at the life at one of the world’s most successful entertainers.

While there’s plenty to unpack in the film itself, Gaga also singer took to social media on the eve of its release to share an emotional open letter to fans in which she opened up about the isolating experience of fame.

In the candid message, Gaga – who also opens up about her rocky relationship with Madonna in Five Foot Two – admitted that her professional success continues to be “psychologically challenging”.

“With ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’, I found myself witnessing myself in a way I am unable to see on my own. I felt proud, I felt sadness, I felt empowered, I felt vulnerable”, the ‘Million Reasons’ singer wrote.

She continued: “I’m most touched that the veil behind the aura of my fame reveals that fame is not all it’s cracked up to be.

“It is lonely, it is isolating, and it is very psychologically challenging because fame changes the way you’re viewed by people.”

“For me, it feels very unnatural, but complicated because I know it is my destiny to be a performer.

“Yet I am so humbled by the side of fame that breeds love from the world, the voice I’ve been given by my fans to spread messages of empowerment and equality, the fortunate life it’s brought to me and my family and how we can now give to others in need.”

Gaga was recently forced to postpone the entire European leg of her Joanne World Tour after suffering severe pain caused by a chronic condition known as fibromyalgia, and was said to be “devastated” by the decision.

The Netflix documentary touches on Gaga’s condition, showing her screaming while undergoing treatment while also giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse on the making of ‘Joanne’ and her famed Superbowl performance.

Despite her fame and stardom, the singer claims that she’s just “a girl trying to become a woman” who “loves her fans and wants them to grow with her.”

Gaga: Five Foot Two is streaming on Netflix now. You can watch a trailer below:

