It’s not everyday that Kensington Palace comes into contact with the Hollywood Hills, but that’s exactly what happened when Lady gaga and Prince William shared an unlikely video call in the name of mental health awareness this week.

As part the Heads Together #oktosay series, Lady Gaga spoke to The Duke about her own mental health struggles as the pair discussed how having conversations about mental illness can help break down stigma surrounding the issue.

“There’s a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something’s wrong with you,” Gaga says. “In my life I go ‘oh my goodness, look at all these beautiful, wonderful things that I have. I should be so happy’.

“But you can’t help it if in the morning when you wake up you are so tired, you are so sad, you are so full of anxiety and the shakes that you can barely think.

“But it was like saying ‘this is a part of me, and that’s okay’.”

34-year-old William, who is backing the Heads Together campaign alongside his wife The Duchess of Cambridge and brother Prince Harry, tells the ‘Million Reasons’ singer: “It’s so important to break open that fear and that taboo.”

The Prince, who also appeared on the cover of Attitude last year to address anti-gay bullying and its devastating consequences on mental health, adds: “Everybody has mental health and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it.

“Just having a conversation with a friend or family member can make such a difference.”

Visit headstogether.org.uk to find out more information about the initiative. If you or someone you know needs support the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123.

