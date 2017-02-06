The week has had the best possible start with the announcement of Lady Gaga’s her first solo headlining tour since 2014.

Following her triumphant Super Bowl halftime performance in Texas last night, the singer to twitter to reveal the news with a the simple tweet of a gif.

The ‘Joanne World Tour’ will stop off in the UK between 9-17 October in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Check out the dates below:

9 October: O2 Arena, London

15 October: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

17 October: Manchester Arena, Manchester

Gaga’s fifth studio album, Joanne, went straight to number one on the Billboard 200 last year and has so far spawned the singles ‘Perfect Illusion’ and ‘Million Reasons’ – the latter of which provided one of the standout moments during last night’s performance in Houston.

The ‘Joanne Word Tour’ is the musical superstar’s sixth overall, and the first since 2015’s ‘Cheek to Cheek Tour’ with Tony Bennett.

Tickets for the Joanne World Tour’s European dates go on sale this Friday 10 February) at 10am – and are sure to sell out in no time.

