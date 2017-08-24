We’re in diva overload right now. Yesterday Taylor Swift announced a new album – her first since 2014’s 1989. Then Katy Perry released the long-awaited video for her single ‘Swish Swish’, and now Lady Gaga has announced a new Netflix documentary about her life.

Over the last few hours, Gaga has uploaded a succession of images and videos on her Instagram account. The images have been captioned with the hashtag #GagaFiveFootTwo, the name of the upcoming documentary.

One of the video features Gaga in a swimming pool fully clothed, crying about feeling lonely. “But like, I just, I’m alone Brandon — every night,” she tells the person filming her.

Through tears, she describes the loneliness she feels when she’s finally alone at the end of the day. “And all these people will leave, right? They will leave. And then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day, and talking at me all day, to total silence.”

Another shows the singer dangling off a platform, appearing to have been filmed while the singer was rehearsing for her Super Bowl performance earlier this year.

She then took to Twitter to reveal that the documentary, titled Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two, will be released worldwide on the streaming platform next month. “#GagaFiveFootTwo, a @Netflix Original Documentary, Sept 22 worldwide,” Gaga wrote.

Would you watch a documentary about Gaga’s life?