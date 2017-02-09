Lady Gaga hasn’t stopped since her epic Super Bowl Half time performance on Sunday (February 5).

After announcing dates for the ‘Joanne World Tour’, Mother Monster has announced her brand new single, and dropped the music video too.

The video for rocking country jam ‘John Wayne’ is currently available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers (for a limited time), and sees a triumphant return to the old-school Gaga craziness that had so-far been missing from the current era.

‘John Waynes’ was directed by Jonas Åkerlund who also directed the visuals for classic Gaga videos ‘Telephone’ and ‘Paparazzi’, which explains multitude of stunning looks and violent antics crammed into its 3-minute run-time.

The video starts off where ‘Million Reasons’ left off, with Gaga playing the guitar in her staple pink Joanne outfit, before igniting in an explosion into neon colour and fast-paced action. that includes amazing costumes, group choreography and mind-blowing stunt work – Gaga even does gymnastics while riding a motorcycle.

Here’s hoping that Apple exclusivity deal only lasts for 24 hours. In the meantime, a 30 second clip is available here:

