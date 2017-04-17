Lady Gaga has released the first image from the remake of A Star is Born.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal the promotional picture of her and Bradley Cooper. The film was announced last year when the singer revealed on Twitter that she’d be starring in the film with Cooper, who will also be directing.

Gaga captioned the image: “I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I’m so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen.

“The story of “A Star is Born” is so special and I’m so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can’t wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5….⏰”

Gaga’s proved that she’s an acting force to be reckoned with after snatching the Best Actress in a Limited Series, Series, or Motion Picture award at this year’s Golden Globes, for her role as the countess in American Horror Story: Hotel. With no fewer than six Grammys under her belt, A Star Is Born is pretty much perfect for the multi-talented performer.

Beyoncé was initially in talks to take on the leading part of Esther, but eventually pulled out. According to rumours, she may have backed out over money disputes. But it could also have something to do with the world tour she’s currently on clashing with filming, which begins early next year, according to Empire.

The original A Star Is Born came out way back in 1937, before it was rebooted in 1954 and lead by the legendary Judy Garland (who could forget her heartbreaking rendition of The Man That Got Away?). The film’s last remake was in 1976, starring Barbra Streisand.

Gaga recently unveiled her new single ‘The Cure’ during her headline set at Coachella.

