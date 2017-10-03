Late on Sunday (October 1), a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Over 500 people were injured and 59 dead, making it the largest mass shooting in modern US history.

The Las Vegas shooting comes a year after the Pulse attack, which claimed the lives of 49 innocent people.

Unlike the UK, Japan and Australia, the US lacks any laws on gun regulation, though the issue has long been debated.

Now, in the wake of the shooting, many celebrities and politicians have called for gun control in order to avoid more violence.

Lady Gaga took to Twitter on Monday to denounce the barbaric attack, describing it as “terrorism” and calling on both the Democratic and Republican parties to come together to introduce greater gun control.

“This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender, or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol”.

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol 🇺🇸 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

She later tweeted once more before holding a meditation sessions as an Instagram live story.

She wrote: “Prays are important but @speakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly.”

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Comedian and actor Billy Eichner also took to twitter to share his frustrations over the lack of gun control.

“Gun control now. Enough already. Grow the f*ck up. The average person doesn’t need a f*cking machine gun. Enough already. Enough. Enough.”

GUN CONTROL NOW. ENOUGH ALREADY. GROW THE FUCK UP. THE AVERAGE PERSON DOESN’T NEED A FUCKING MACHINE GUN. ENOUGH ALREADY. ENOUGH. ENOUGH. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

He tweeted moments later, ranting on the second Amendment: “And don’t talk about the 2nd Amendment. They weren’t talking about automatic weapons & anyone who says that nonsense is enabling mass murder”.

AND DON’T TALK ABOUT THE 2ND AMENDMFNT. THEY WEREN’T TALKING ABOUT AUTOMATIC WEAPONS & ANYONE WHO SAYS THAT NONSENSE IS ENABLING MASS MURDER — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

Hillary Clinton joined in on the debate, calling for everyone to stand up against the NRA after stating: “Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres also chimed in on Twitter, stating that the world “needs good humans” before sharing a link where followers can donate money.

Care. Love. Be outraged. Be devastated. Just don’t give up. The world needs good humans today. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 2, 2017

There are many people who want to help the victims in Las Vegas. If you want to donate, you can do it right here. https://t.co/WtJuvU2c1r — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 2, 2017

Author J.K. Rowling also tweeted, referencing gun reform in the UK: “The massacre of schoolchildren in Dunblane led to UK gun law reform, which is why many stunned that there was no US change after Sandy Hook”.

The massacre of schoolchildren in Dunblane led to UK gun law reform, which is why many stunned that there was no US change after Sandy Hook. pic.twitter.com/VDyQ6mbXgp — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 2, 2017

Musician Ariana Grande revealed her heart was “breaking” for Las Vegas, before stating: “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

More stories:

Male sports stars strip naked for Dieux du Stade 2018 calendar

This gay couple have been together since before homosexuality was decriminalised