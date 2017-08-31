She might be busy wowing crowds on the Joanne World Tour, but Lady Gaga has confirmed that work is already underway on her sixth studio album.

Yep, just 10 months after her country and western reinvention on 2016’s Joanne, Mother Monster is already looking ahead to her next era.

“I’ve started writing,” Gaga told Entertainment Weekly when asked about plans for the upcoming record.

But while #LG6 might be underway, Gaga has refused to close the door on the Joanne era completely.

Asked if she’d be releasing a third official single from the record as a follow-up to ‘Perfect Illusion’ and ‘Million Reasons’, the singer replied: “I’ll let ya know.”

“I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create,” she said.

Gaga is is set to play five UK dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester in October before heading back to the US for another two months of shows on her Joanne World Tour.

Meanwhile, a new documentary about the singer entitled Gaga: Five Foot Two, is set to hit Netlix ion September 22, offering an intimate look at the pop superstar’s professional and personal life – click here to find out more.

