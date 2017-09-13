They’ve been pitted against each other for years in the media, but now Lady Gaga has finally opened up about her rocky relationship with fellow pop icon Madonna.

The ‘Perfect Illusion’ singer addresses controversial comments made by Madge in her new Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, which is set to premiere next Friday (September 22) on the streaming site.

For those not in the know, Lady Gaga and Madonna’s supposed ‘feud’ dates back to 2012, shortly after the release of Gaga’s LGBT anthem ‘Born This Way’.

The singer faced accusations that the song had ripped off the melody of Madonna’s 1989 female empowerment anthem ‘Express Yourself’, and the whispers seemingly got back to Madge herself, who later labelled Gaga “reductive” in an interview with ABC News.

The pair have been pictured together in public since, seemingly putting to bed rumours of any disharmony between the stars – but scenes set to be broadcast in Five Foot Two reveal Gaga was less than pleased about the very public way that Madonna chose to air her grievances at the time.

“I’m Italian and from New York, so if I have a problem, I’m gonna tell you to your face,” Gaga reportedly says in the documentary.

“She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever.”

Explaining that she learned of Madonna’s diss while watching TV, the ‘Million Reasons’ singer adds: “Telling me you think I’m a piece of sh*t through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.”

Gaga: Five Foot Two premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 22.

