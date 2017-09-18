Lady Gaga has been forced to postpone a string of dates from her European leg of her Joanne World Tour over health concerns.

In a statement issued today by her label, Lady Gaga is said to be “devastated” over the news but “remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today.”

The ‘Perfect Illusion’ singer took to Instagram to address the news where she insisted she’s a “fighter” despite the trauma and chronic pain, which have stopped her from living an ordinary life.

Despite the pain, the singer is confident that she’ll return to touring soon, but will remain with her doctors until she’s strong enough to perform “for the next 60 years or more.”

The news comes after the singer was forced to pull out of Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival along with a show in Montreal.

Lady Gaga, who recently addressed Madonna’s public criticism, suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition. Her battle to manage the condition will be featured in her upcoming Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two released worldwide on September 22.

The concerts, which included five UK dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester, will be rescheduled to early 2018.

