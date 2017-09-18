Lady Gaga has been forced to postpone a string of dates from her European leg of her Joanne World Tour over health concerns.
In a statement issued today by her label, Lady Gaga is said to be “devastated” over the news but “remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today.”
The ‘Perfect Illusion’ singer took to Instagram to address the news where she insisted she’s a “fighter” despite the trauma and chronic pain, which have stopped her from living an ordinary life.
Despite the pain, the singer is confident that she’ll return to touring soon, but will remain with her doctors until she’s strong enough to perform “for the next 60 years or more.”
I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word “suffer” not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.
The news comes after the singer was forced to pull out of Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival along with a show in Montreal.
Lady Gaga, who recently addressed Madonna’s public criticism, suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition. Her battle to manage the condition will be featured in her upcoming Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two released worldwide on September 22.
The concerts, which included five UK dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester, will be rescheduled to early 2018.
