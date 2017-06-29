Remember when you were at school, and you were told you would getting a substitute teacher? You didn’t know whether you were getting a pushover or a total psycho.

A class of students in America hit the jackpot with their latest substitute teacher. None other than Lady Gaga showed up to take their class.

Clad in a blue suit and glasses, Gaga looked the part as she shocked the class full of kids with her arrival. One student even asked her if she was the real Gaga.

In the video, Gaga says that she wants to “promote a positive learning environment”.

The video is a PSA for the Staples for Students campaign, which is working in conjunction with Gaga’s own charity, The Born This Way Foundation.

Who else would make a great substitute teacher? We’d love to see Cher teach English, in the style of her tweets.

Earlier this year, Gaga and Prince William shared an unlikely video call in the name of mental health awareness.

As part the Heads Together #oktosay series, Lady Gaga spoke to The Duke about her own mental health struggles as the pair discussed how having conversations about mental illness can help break down stigma surrounding the issue.

“There’s a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something’s wrong with you,” Gaga says. “In my life I go ‘oh my goodness, look at all these beautiful, wonderful things that I have. I should be so happy’.

Check out Gaga’s teacher moment below:



