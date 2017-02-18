The stripped back vocals from Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance have leaked online, and they show Mother Monster is every bit of the queen we thought she was.

There is no question that Lady Gaga’s halftime Super Bowl performance was an amazing show, but despite flying down from the roof of the stadium, nailing 15-minutes of complex choreography, and having over 100 million people watching, the ‘Million Reasons’ singer killed it when it came to the live vocals.

YouTuber Arkadiusz Tuszek managed to isolate the singer’s vocals from her performance. The video shows just how strenuous the entire performance was for Gaga, who recently protested an anti-LGBT bill over Valentine’s Day.

Although the leaked video on Tuszek’s channel has been deleted, you can catch it on Parascence’s YouTube channel, or listen to the leak below:

