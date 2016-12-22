BURBANK, CA - OCTOBER 19: Actor Lance Bass encourages people to love food more and waste it less, by sharing his favorite food as part of the Glad Food Protection #saveitsunday movement at the 23rd Annual Environmental Media Association Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on October 19, 2013 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Glad Food Protection)

Former N*Sync singer Lance Bass may very well become the first openly gay man to visit space, according to Business Insider.The Finding Prince Charming host revealed that, while “there’s no specific date” in his diary, there are plans for him to travel to the final frontier at some point in the future.

He told Business Insider: “Things keep getting delayed and delayed. But eventually, in the next five to 10 years, I would say that once we’re really flying to space a lot more, I’ll be able to take that mission.”

The 37-year-old star already has some relevant experience, having taken part in zero-gravity training flights in 2002 – realising his childhood dreams. “My grandfather took me to my first launch when I was probably eight years old and I’ve been addicted since,” he explained.

“I went to space camp. I loved everything about it. I wanted to go to school for space engineering, so I could become an astronaut. And then, my life detoured for a little bit.”

Hopefully, he won’t have to wait too much longer before saying Bye, Bye, Bye to planet Earth.