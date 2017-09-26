A landlord has been sentenced to jail for having sex in his tenant’s bed.

Logan Pierce took a look at the camera in his bedroom after suspecting someone had been inside his house, and what he found stunned him so much he ended up alerting the police.

His landlord, Carlos Quijada, was found to have been having sex with another man in Piere’s bed.

But, as if that’s not bad enough, it turns out that Carlos and his hook-up had been using – wait for it – Pierce’s partner’s wedding dress to, ahem, clean-up the mess.

We need a moment.

“It detected noise and was strange because both of us work all day everyday,” Pierce told CBS affiliate KKTV. “I opened up the camera and kind of had to, like, quit the program and, like, restart it again because I didn’t really believe what I saw.”

“I said, ‘Honey, I think we need to move, like, immediately.”

According to CBS Denver, Quijada has been sentenced to two years behind bars for his actions after being charged for criminal trespassing and misdemeanour obscenity.

Next time, stick to your own bed babes.