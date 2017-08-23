Laverne Cox has revealed that she is working with Beyoncé – but she’s being sketchy on the details.

Speaking on Access Hollywood Live yesterday, the Orange is the New Black star told the show’s hosts that she and the Queen B will be working together on an upcoming project. Admitting that she has “no idea” how the partnership came together, Laverne said: “It’s pretty amazing. I met her at the Grammys for the first time earlier this year.”

Laverne went on to say that she thought she would freak out when meeting Beyoncé for the first time, but she confirmed that “a sense of calm comes over you when you meet the queen.” That may have been true for her, but we’re sure that we’d be catatonic if we ever met her.

Cox promised that we’ll get more details on the collaboration in the coming weeks. She tweeted: “Yes it’s true. I am collaborating [email protected] a new project.#QueenBey herself. More details Sept. 6. #Beyonce #TransIsBeautiful”

On top of the Beyoncé collaboration, Cox is also nominated for an Emmy for her role as Sophia in Orange is the New Black. The trans actress is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for the second time, and if she wins she will be the first only trans woman to win an Emmy for acting.

More stories:

12 guys have stripped off for this year’s most body-positive naked calendar (NSFW)

Man who murdered gay friend after he revealed secret crush on TV is released from prison

