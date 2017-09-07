Well it looks like we finally know about that secret Beyoncé project Laverne Cox has been teasing. The actress has been unveiled as one of the new faces of B’s activewear line Ivy Park.

Laverne is one of four people featured in the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2017 range, alongside Grace Bol, Karen McDonald, and Souffrant Ralph.

Laverne spoke to Glamour about getting the call about the campaign: “The call came was from my publicist—it was one of those things where you [couldn’t] email—you have to call. I couldn’t believe it. There have been a lot of moments in my life that I just kind of can’t believe, like, ’Really? Really?!’”

It’s about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Laverne also spoke about her love of the Queen B, and her excitement at getting to work with her. “Obviously, everyone knows I’m a huge Beyoncé fan. It’s such an honor to be chosen by Beyoncé—to be chosen by the queen is incredible. It’s indescribable, really. Beyoncé means so much to me. Throughout my transition, Beyoncé has been there as a style icon—an example of excellence, of beauty, of vulnerability.”

I feel all tingly getting to finally share this beautiful new campaign with you all. It’s about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #TransIsBeautiful #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

The images and videos from the shoot show the Orange is the New Black actress looking incredible, and she revealed that she wanted to look and feel her best for the day. “I flew in, and I got a really good night’s sleep, and I woke up at like three or four in the morning. I stretched. I made sure I was warmed up, so I could really give everything I could give. You have to slay for Beyoncé!”

Say hello to AW17, celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

And you certainly did slay, Laverne.