Steps have made a promise we’re totally not letting them back out of now.

The band released their new album this week to rave reviews, and it’s looking like it’s headed to the top of the charts.

Although it’s currently 4000 copies ahead of its nearest rival, Ed Sheeran, the Shape of You singer is gaining on them fast and could easily over take them before Friday.

In a bid to keep themselves on top, the band’s hunkiest member, Lee Latchford-Evans, has vowed to take off all his clothes if it helps them achieve chart success – well, sort of.

Fellow band member H made the promise on his behalf, telling Metro: “Lee is going to be stripping, live. Streaming it! Lee will get butt naked if we get to number one. He’ll do it. Have you seen his body? If I had a body like that I’d be doing it.”

Lee quickly added: “Let’s not put it on the internet! Let’s get the number one first!”

So will Lee follow through with H’s promise? You’ll have to buy the album and get it to Number One to find out – so get gifting it to friends and family.

