The producer of The Leftovers has promised Justin Theroux will get naked if the show gains an Emmy nomination later this year.

With the series coming to an end earlier this month, the show is trying anything it can to make sure it secures as many awards as it can for its final run.

Over its three-season run, the show failed to receive a single Emmy nomination, despite being acclaimed by critics and audiences.

With the final voting for this year’s Emmy Awards on Monday, producer Damon Lindelof has claimed that Justin Theroux will take off his sweatpants if the show manages to bag a nomination.

“Nominate Theroux and the sweatpants go away. #LastDayOfEmmyVoting,” he wrote on a series of Instagram posts.

A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

A post shared by Damon (@damonlindelof) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

GET VOTING. THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT. THIS IS NOT A DRILL GUYS.

Last month, the producer argued that there’s not enough naked men on television, saying: “There’s an incredible disproportion between naked women and naked men on television.

“And if you’re going to do a show on HBO, which is one of the few places where you can do full frontal nudity, there’s no excuse not to show more dongs. I’m passionate about it.”

“The audience still has a very odd reaction to seeing male genitalia,” he continued.“Yet when they see female genitalia or naked breasts, they’re completely nonchalant about it.