Carrie Fisher had died at the age of 60, the star’s family have confirmed in a statement.

The legendary Stars Wars actress passed away on Tuesday morning (December 27) four days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to LA.

After receiving advanced life support, she had been transported to UCLA Medical Center after the plane landed, where she had remained in a critical condition.

A statement released to People magazine on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed news of Fisher’s death.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

The daughter of Hollywood screen icon Debbie Reynolds and US entertainer Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher made her cinematic debut in 1975’s Shampoo, before finding global fame as Princess Leia Organa in George Lucas’s original Star Wars trilogy.

Fisher, who had been in London promoting her new autobiography The Princess Diarist, prior to her death, reprised the role of Leia in last year’s sequel The Force Awakens, and had recently finished filming scenes for the saga’s eighth instalment, set for release next year.

Over the years the esteemed author and producer had been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues. She was also an unwavering ally of the LGBT community; recently appearing as a presenter at the Attitude Awards in 2014.

Asked whether she was ever surprised by the level of support she received from gay men, Fisher told LGBT publication The Advocate in 2010: “You guys better be supportive because I’ve spent my life with you.”

“My mother’s whole nightclub act had gay backup dancers. When I was 13 and started doing my mother’s show, I was with them all the time. I got my first kiss from a gay man. And second. And third.”

Rest in peace, Carrie. You’ll always be one of the family.

