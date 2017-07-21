A group of French LGBT+ activists have launched a protest against President Macron.

Earlier this week, the 20 queer activists hung a banner over a bridge near the Palais du Louvre, protesting the government’s recently unveiled asylum plan. The banner reads “Macron starves the migrants. Queers against borders.”

Earlier this month, the country’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced plans for a law that would speed up deportations for those who enter the country illegally, along with the speeding up the asylum process and an increase in the amount of housing available to new immigrants.

“I introduce (these measures) in all humbleness as I am perfectly aware that the issues at stake today are difficult,” Philippe said. “It they were easy to solve, I have no doubt they would have been solved.”

«Macron affame les migrants»: des activistes dénoncent la politique migratoire en affichant une banderole à Paris https://t.co/fA4ZDIIfUA pic.twitter.com/Wiw9WXiHPZ — David Perrotin (@davidperrotin) July 19, 2017

One of the activists who took part in the protest, journalist Cy Lecerf Maulpoix, explained the group’s actions in a piece for The Huffington Post. He claims that the proposed plan would lead to “more police, more evictions, more oppressions and more vulnerability.”

Maulpoix writes that Macron’s international image is not a true representation of the president’s views. He writes that Macron “cultivates his Justin Trudeau-style with much dedication.