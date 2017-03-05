The late Cilla Black, who passed away in 2015, presented Blind Date for 18 years before it was canceled in 2003.

The show, which featured one participant choosing a date from three people of the opposite gender, is set to return later this year after a 13-year absence.

Returning to Channel 5, the show will now feature LGBT participants.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, a casting producer said that “Blind Date is for everyone” and that the show is “in need of people from all sorts of different backgrounds.”

The revival will be produced by So Television, the same company who produces Graham Norton’s show, one of the favorites to present the revived show.

Other potential hosts include Kylie Minogue, Olly Murs and Ryan Clarke-Neal.

