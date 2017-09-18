An LGBT computer engineering student in Atlanta, Georgia was shot dead on Saturday (September 16) by campus police, who claim the student was advancing on officers with a knife.

21-year-old Scout Schultz, who identified as bisexual, non-binary and intersex, attended the Georgia Institute of Technology before they were shot down.

According to reports, a caller contacted Georgia Institute of Technology Police Department around 11:17 pm on Saturday about a person with a knife and gun.

The entire campus was placed on lock-down by police, and it is has been claimed that Schultz was holding a pocket knife.

Two students gave a TV station video footage of the incident, which shows police officers making attempts to talk to Schultz.

Officers can be heard shouting “Come on man, let’s drop the knife” and “Nobody wants to hurt you, Man.”

However, Schultz didn’t respond to officers requests to put the knife down. Instead, they allegedly shouted: “Shoot me.”

One officer fired, shooting Schultz in the heart. Just 30 minutes later, they were pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

A multipurpose tool found on the ground after the shooting is believed to be the knife Schultz held, but the tool didn’t show an extended blade.

Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lynne Schultz, Scout’s mother, revealed that Scout suffered from depression and had previously attempted suicide twice.

However, Chris Stewart, the Schultz family solicitor, claims that the death wasn’t Scout attempting “suicide by police” and questions why officers didn’t use non-lethal force.

Described as a perfectionist by their mother, Scout was an LGBT activist and the president of the campus Pride Alliance.

