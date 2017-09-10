There’s been a huge rise in anti-gay hate crime in the UK.

New research by Stonewall has found that incidents of LGBT+ hate crime in the UK have increased by a massive 78% since 2012.

The data, which was released alongside the charity’s Come Out for LGBT campaign, highlights the “shocking levels of hate crime and discrimination that LGBT people still face in Britain today.”

In a poll of 5,000 LGBT+ respondents, 21% claimed to have experienced some form of anti-LGBT+ abuse in the past year.

Furthermore, 81% of those who had didn’t report the incidents to the police.

“I think whereas for some LGBT people there’s been tremendous progression—we’ve seen in 2014 equal marriage, we’ve seen some wonderful strides forward—unfortunately there’s still an awfully long way to go,” said Stonewall representative Dominic Arnall.

Stonewall say that while laws and attitudes have changed in the past decade, there’s a long way to go.

“All hate crime is abhorrent,” added David Isaac, chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

“LGBT people, like everyone else, have the right to live safely in the community. That is why we want the government to conduct a full review of hate crime legislation and sentencing guidance.”