Marc Almond has been honoured with the Music Award at the Winq Men of the Year Awards, in association with United Airlines.

The singer-songwriter and former Soft Cell frontman, 60, was presented with the award by The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie-Sells at the glitzy ceremony at Rosewood London on Wednesday (December 6).

Throughout his career, Almond has refused to stay in boxes and has pushed boundaries with Soft Cell partner Dave Ball. Having released a total of 23 solo albums, Almond reveals he’s been able to do what he wants to in the Winter issue of Winq, in shops tomorrow (December 6).

“I’ve been always been pretty much true to myself,” he explains. “Everything I do is part of my world and part of my vision. Everything I do is part of my world and part of my vision.”

This year saw Almond celebrate his legacy and enter a brand new chapter with a major record label by releasing his latest album Shadows and Reflections, a collection of 60s songs recorded with an orchestra.

“I didn’t want to do an album of standards from the 30s and 40s, but I was excited by the idea of songs I remembered from when I was young and some songs from the era I’ve discovered since.”

