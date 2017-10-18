LGBT organisations are urging medical associations to bring an end to forced anal examinations on people accused of homosexual conduct.

The General Assembly of the World Medical Association (WMA) and the Human Rights Watch (HRW) have both condemned the examinations, which are based on discredited 19th century science.

The examinations involve doctors forcibly inserting fingers or objects into a person’s anus in an attempt to determine whether that person has engaged in anal sex.

WMA and HRW have both slammed the examinations, saying they have no “scientific basis” and “violate medical ethics”.

Neela Ghoshal, the HRW senior researcher, said: “The jury is no longer out. There is no excuse for governments to continue conducting forced anal exams on people accused of homosexuality.

“The World Medical Association has added its voice to an overwhelming consensus that forced anal exams are unethical, unscientific, and unjustifiable on any grounds.”

While Tunisia agreed to stop forced anal examinations, Egypt remains to be one of the many countries still using forced anal examinations.

More recently, several men were arrested for flying a Pride flag and were subjected to the horrific exams.

