An Australian study has found that LGBT+ people face a greater risk of being targeted with so-called ‘revenge porn’.

The term is used to describe instances when a person (usually an ex partner) distributes explicit images of a person without their consent, usually in an attempt to humiliate the other person.

The study, which was conducted by RMIT and Monash Universities, found that men were more likely to be the victims of the attacks, but female victims were more likely to fear for their own safety.

20% of respondents said that an explicit photo had been taken without their permission, while 11% said an explicit photo of them had been shared without consent. LGB people were far more likely to suffer a revenge porn attack, with 36% of respondents reporting an incident. Ethnic minority groups and disabled people were also more likely to be targeted.

Dr Nicola Henry, the researcher on the project, said in a release: “Image-based abuse has emerged so rapidly as an issue that inevitably our laws and policies are struggling to catch up.

“This is not just about ‘revenge porn’—images are being used to control, abuse and humiliate people in ways that go well beyond the ‘relationship gone sour’ scenario.

This follows similar research from the US. Last year an American study found that 17% of LGB people have been threatened with or have been victims of revenge porn, compared with just 2% of straight people.

Last year a string of male celebs become victims of revenge porn, with explicit videos of Sam Callahan, Ben Cohen, Joel Dommett and Shayne Ward all finding their way online.

