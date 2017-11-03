British LGBT rights campaigner Julian Aubrey has been found stabbed found stabbed to death in his London home.

The 55-year-old gay rights activist was found suffering multiple knife wounds at his west London flat in Earl’s Court on Monday (October 30) and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Aubrey was the former co-chairman of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea LGBT liaison group and worked as a counsellor with victims of sexual abuse.

His brother-in-law Nigel Turner said: “Julian was a great guy. I can’t come to terms with what happened.

“He had his problems but he had a lot of time for other people. He did a lot of counselling work. He was a good counsellor, he had great empathy, and I’m sure he helped a lot of people. He loved art, he loved people. It’s all a bit raw.”

The London Evening Standard reports that residents of Mr Aubrey’s block said the campaigner had been involved in several disputes with neighbours over the last few months and that police had been frequently called in to deal with them.

A neighbour said: “He does bits and pieces to wind people up. He antagonised people, but he’s a human being. He didn’t deserve to die in the manner he did.”

Police confirmed that they have arrested three men on suspicion of murder. Two of them, aged 48 and 56, were arrested at the scene of the crime while a third, 42, was arrested yesterday (November 2).

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Marks, leading the inquiry, urged anyone with knowledge to come forward: “I am appealing for anyone who was recently in the area of Shaftesbury Place and who may have heard a disturbance coming from one of the flat to contact us.”

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may know why Julian was targeted in his own home in such a violent way.”

