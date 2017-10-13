The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar saw some of the biggest names pack out London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12) to celebrate the great and good of the LGBT+ community and its allies.

Supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation for a sixth year, the annual awards are dedicated to honouring those who inspire and make change, make LGBT+ lives easier, influence and entertain, or quite simply give us life.

Hosted by Olympic diver Tom Daley, this year’s ceremony took on a royal hue when Prince Harry collected the Legacy Award on behalf of his late mother Princess Diana, whose groundbreaking AIDS activism helped to break down stigma when fear surrounding the virus was at its peak.

You can check out a full list of Attitude Award winners here, but for now, here’s a look back at all the glamorous red carpet action from the night…

(Photography: Chris Jepson)

