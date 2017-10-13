The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar saw some of the biggest names pack out London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12) to celebrate the great and good of the LGBT+ community and its allies.

Supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation for a sixth year, the annual awards are dedicated to honouring those who inspire and make change, make LGBT+ lives easier, influence and entertain, or quite simply give us life.

Hosted by Olympic diver Tom Daley, this year’s ceremony took on a royal hue when Prince Harry collected the Legacy Award on behalf of his late mother Princess Diana, whose groundbreaking AIDS activism helped to break down stigma when fear surrounding the virus was at its peak.

You can check out a full list of Attitude Award winners here, but for now, here’s a look back at all the glamorous red carpet action from the night…

(Photography: Chris Jepson)

Olympic diver and Attitude Awards host Tom Daley

Kylie Minogue (l), who was presented with the Legend Award, and Prince Harry, who accepted the Legacy Award on behalf of his late mother Princess Diana for her AIDS activism

McFly star Harry Judd

Singer Sam Smith

Model and Attitude Man of the Year Nyle DiMarco

Orange Is the New Black actress Lavern Cox, who received the Inspiration Award

Singer and former Spice Girl Melanie C

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall

LGBT activist DeRay Mckesson, who received the Activism Award

Former professional swimmer and BBC Sport commentator Mark Foster

Sport Awards recipient Greg Louganis and husband Johnny Chaillot

Rugby player Chris Robshaw

Dancer, choreographer and former S Club Juniors star Aaron Renfree

Erasure’s Andy Bell (l) and Vince Clarke, who received the Icon Award

Singer and former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle

Singer Callum Scott

TV personality Myleene Klass

Human rights activist Peter Tatchell

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holdon, who was named Honorary Gay.

Actor Jeremy Sheffield

Pop singer and former X Factor winner Louisa

Charli XCX, who received the Music Award, supported by Jaguar

Actor and former Coronation Street star Charlie Condou

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Manila Luzon

This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh

MTV presenter and Attitude columnist James Barr

Pop singer Pixie Lott

Model Oliver Chesire

McFly star Tom Feltcher and wife Giovanna

Former X Factor contestant Honey G

Singer Jessie Ware

Attitude’s Awards issue is out now. Buy in printsubscribe or download.