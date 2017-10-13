The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar saw some of the biggest names pack out London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12) to celebrate the great and good of the LGBT+ community and its allies.
Supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation for a sixth year, the annual awards are dedicated to honouring those who inspire and make change, make LGBT+ lives easier, influence and entertain, or quite simply give us life.
Hosted by Olympic diver Tom Daley, this year’s ceremony took on a royal hue when Prince Harry collected the Legacy Award on behalf of his late mother Princess Diana, whose groundbreaking AIDS activism helped to break down stigma when fear surrounding the virus was at its peak.
You can check out a full list of Attitude Award winners here, but for now, here’s a look back at all the glamorous red carpet action from the night…
Olympic diver and Attitude Awards host Tom Daley
Kylie Minogue (l), who was presented with the Legend Award, and Prince Harry, who accepted the Legacy Award on behalf of his late mother Princess Diana for her AIDS activism
McFly star Harry Judd
Singer Sam Smith
Model and Attitude Man of the Year Nyle DiMarco
Orange Is the New Black actress Lavern Cox, who received the Inspiration Award
Singer and former Spice Girl Melanie C
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall
LGBT activist DeRay Mckesson, who received the Activism Award
Former professional swimmer and BBC Sport commentator Mark Foster
Sport Awards recipient Greg Louganis and husband Johnny Chaillot
Rugby player Chris Robshaw
Dancer, choreographer and former S Club Juniors star Aaron Renfree
Erasure’s Andy Bell (l) and Vince Clarke, who received the Icon Award
Singer and former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle
Singer Callum Scott
TV personality Myleene Klass
Human rights activist Peter Tatchell
Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holdon, who was named Honorary Gay.
Actor Jeremy Sheffield
Pop singer and former X Factor winner Louisa
Charli XCX, who received the Music Award, supported by Jaguar
Actor and former Coronation Street star Charlie Condou
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Manila Luzon
This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh
MTV presenter and Attitude columnist James Barr
Pop singer Pixie Lott
Model Oliver Chesire
McFly star Tom Feltcher and wife Giovanna
Former X Factor contestant Honey G
Singer Jessie Ware
