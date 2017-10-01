LGBT students at Olathe Northwest High School were allegedly told to “kill themselves” during a football homecoming parade.

Members of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance at the school were taking part in a homecoming parade but were attacked by classmates who threw dirt and candy while yelling: “Make Olathe Northwest straight again.”

According to Fox4KC, some of the classmates involved in the attack wore ‘Make America Great Again’ hats and many LGBT students were left in tears.

One mother of a student who was attacked revealed her daughter came home crying saying: “Mum, it was awful. They were saying awful, ugly things and calling us names.”

Another student told Fox 4 that she and her friends worry about feeling safe at school. The student, who chose to remain anonymous, said it’s been “tense” at school following the attack.

Speaking about the Homecoming parade last week, the student said: “We were expecting to have fun and just walk around and show our pride.”

School officials claim they didn’t see the abuse but are taking reports of the incident seriously.

In a statement, school officials said:

“We were provided information late this afternoon that inappropriate student conduct occurred during out Homecoming parade today. We are taking this information very seriously and have immediately started an investigation.

“Please allow myself and our administrative team time to do our diligence and conduct a full and comprehensive investigation. Olathe Northwest High School does not and will not accept any conduct that is disparaging or harassing to our students, staff or community. The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority.”

