Liam Hemsworth doesn’t want to be referred to as a “straight dude”.

The hunky actor’s fiance, Miley Cyrus, revealed some of Liam’s views on sexuality and gender in her latest interview.

After being asked whether she “wants her dudes to be dudes,” the Can’t Be Tamed singer recalled a conversation with the star, where he explained that he doesn’t ever think about “being a boy”.

“I always get in trouble for ­generalising straight men, ’cause straight men can be my worst nightmare ­sometimes,” she told Billboard.

“And I’m with a straight dude. But he’s always like, ‘Well, don’t call me that!’ I ask him sometimes, ‘Do you like being a boy?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t really think about it.’ And that’s crazy to me, because I think about being a girl all the time.

“I’m always like, ‘It’s weird that I’m a girl, because I just don’t feel like a girl, and I don’t feel like a boy. I just feel like nothing. So when someone’s too ­masculine, that really grosses me out,” she added.

