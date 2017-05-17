Liam Payne has unveiled the artwork for his brand new single, and we have some good news for you all: clothing is not involved.

The former One Direction star has stayed firmly on message for the release of debut solo single ‘Strip That Down’, making the fan-pleasing decision to lose his shirt on the single cover.

While clothing might not feature on the R’n’B-flavoured track – set for global release this Friday (May 19) – it will feature US rapper Quavo.

Artwork reveal ✅ let me know what you think? #STRIPTHATDOWN ⬇️ A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 16, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

Liam recently celebrated the birth of his first child, a baby boy named Bear, with partner and fellow pop star Cheryl Cole, which might go some way explaining why the 23-year-old is the last of his 1D bandmates to unleash solo music on the world.

The father-of-one has been keeping his fans happy with plenty of shirtless teaser videos and single previews over the last few days however, and by the sound of it, ‘Strip That Down’ is set to place him more in the Louis/Zane pop lane than the Harry/Niall one.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah… #StripThatDown ⬇️ A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

‘Strip that Down’ is set for release this Friday.

