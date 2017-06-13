Liam Payne ended up revealing a little more in his latest interview than he had intended.

The One Direction star, who recently released his first solo single Strip That Down, has been travelling around the country to promote the hit record over the past few weeks.

Speaking to DJ Roman Kemp at the Capital Summertime Ball over the weekend, Liam explained how having his girlfriend Cheryl has been helping him start his solo career.

Revealing the best tip she had given him, Liam said: “Bigger is better.”

After twigging the double entendre a little too late, Liam then told the interviewer: “Well, I’ve had no complaints in that department.”

Good to know, babes. Good to know.

We imagine the conversation Liam had with Cheryl before revealing this little X-rated titbit live on air went something like this:

