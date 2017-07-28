One Direction hunk and ‘Strip That Down’ singer Liam Payne has voiced his support for the LGBT+ community on a recent Instagram post.

The post comes just days after Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military in ‘any capacity’, with the Republican president stating that they would be a ‘burden’ and a ‘disruption’ to the service.

Liam Payne, who appeared on the cover of Attitude in 2015, is one of many celebrities that voiced their opinions on Trump’s controversial and transphobic ban.

The post, which has since garnered in excess of 337,000 likes in a matter of hours, was a simple yet profound quote from American founding father Thomas Jefferson followed up with the hashtag #lgbtqrights.

Thomas Jefferson #lgbtqrights A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

The quote reads: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men and women are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

Replying to a fan that alluded that his British nationality should be enough to keep him out of U.S. politics, Payne wrote:

“I have a house there and pay taxes but it’s not about that it’s about support for a community that deserves the right to live the dream of serving they’re (sic) country if that’s what they desire”

That they do. Cheers for having our back, Liam.

Words by Marcus Wratten

