Liam Payne will do just about anything to get his first solo Number One.

The One Direction star released his debut single Strip That Down last week, and he’s currently battling it out for the top spot on the charts.

He’s got some stiff competition, but Liam’s thought of a way to get himself ahead of the pack – he’s going to strip naked.

Speaking on Vodafone’s Big Top 40, the singer said last week: “If we get Number One I’m going to strip naked. Not even an Olly Murs thing, I’m just gonna get naked”.

At the moment, Liam’s sitting pretty at Number Two on iTunes, so this could be just the push he needs.

Get buying, guys. Listen to his new single below: