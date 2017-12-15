Singer Liam Payne teased fans with a very risque selfie last night.

The former One Direction band member released his debut solo single ‘Strip That Down,’ and he’s certainly been doing that on social media.

Payne shared a photo of himself naked in bed for his Instagram story with the caption “Night Chicago”.

Sadly, he managed to hide his goods with some strategically placed bedsheets…

This isn’t the first time the singer showed off his body, just take a look:

Workout done off to party!!! #britawards2016 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Feb 24, 2016 at 5:57am PST

Oh I found them never mind aha A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 27, 2014 at 1:52pm PDT

Slow Sunday A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

And if that isn’t enough, the singer previously stripped off on-stage for fans and even opened up about the size of his manhood.