Liam Payne is preparing to unveil his first ever solo single.

The One Direction star is following in the footsteps of his One Direction band-members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan by releasing his debut track.

The star took to Twitter this afternoon (May 10) to tease a preview of the urban-sounding track alongside a video clip of him showing off his impressive physique.

Watch it below:

We couldn’t be more thirsty to be honest – also we’re totally bopping.

The former Attitude cover star has been teasing his solo career for months now, and it looks as though the wait is finally over for fans.

But he’s going to have a lot on his plate after he became a father last month when his girlfriend Cheryl gave birth to their first child.

Earlier this week, Niall unveiled a brand new single too – listen to it here.