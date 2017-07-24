Liev Screiber has been praised online for his parenting skills.

Schreiber, who shares custody of his son with actress Naomi Watts, was spotted accompanying the nine-year-old to this year’s Comic Con over the weekend.

Instead of dressing as one of the male characters from Suicide Squad, Schreiber’s son opted to show his love for the blockbuster movie and comic series by dressing as female villain, Harley Quinn.

He looked FIERCE obviously, and the Hollywood actor couldn’t have seemed happier as he escorted the superhero fan to the event in Los Angeles.

Social media was quickly flooded with comments supporting Schreiber’s willingness to let his son express himself, with one user saying: “I knew there was a reason why I liked this guy. What an awesome dad and human being.”

Another said: “1) he looks amazing. Costume on point. My edges are snatched. 2) this is what good parenting looks like!”

While a third added: “Liev Schreiber is an awesome dad for this!”

We couldn’t agree more. What an amazing father.

However, some trolls couldn’t get their heads around the idea that a boy might look up to a powerful female character, with one hitting back: “I think I would have talked the younger boy into wearing something else in public.”



Discussing his 11-year relationship with Watts earlier this year, Schreiber revealed that the former couple are very committed to making decisions for their son together.

“We’re parents together so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives no matter,” he explained.“Hopefully, that never changes and I don’t think it will.”