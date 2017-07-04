Life in America’s first and only gay street gang explored in a groundbreaking new documentary from comedian, actor and director Louis C.K.

Check It charts the lives of a group of LGBT+ youths struggling to survive in one of Washington D.C.’s most violent neighbourhoods.

Together they make up the ‘Check It’, described in the film as the “only documented gay gang in America – and maybe the world.”

“You got two options; either to run or to fight. And we chose to fight”, explains one of the gang’s members in the film’s newly-released trailer.

“I’ve been stabbed 10 times,” another reveals.

After flying largely under the radar since it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer, Check It has been released on Louis C.K.’s personal website in an effort to share the youths’ unique and affecting story with audiences around the world.

“Look, I know this isn’t what you’re expecting from me. Nor am I the guy you’re expecting to get this film from…” admits Louis C.K., a six time- Emmy award-winner famed for his comedy writing.

“When I saw this film, I knew that no one I know will ever see it.”

He continues: “It’s a complex film. It still think about it all the time. So I wanted to give you the opportunity to see it… I promise you won’t regret it.”

Check It is out to watch and download at louisck,net. Check out a preview below:

