She’s one of those celebrities we all root for, and now Lindsay Lohan is finally making her comeback.

The once-troubled star is making a triumphant return to the small-screen for new reality TV series, The Anti-Social Network.

Her new show will see the star prank fans by taking over their social media and forcing them to do ridiculous things for 24 hours – so it’s basically an updated version of MTV series, Punk’d.

A trailer for the series appeared online this morning (March 22), and features Lindsay forcing a fan to carry out a multitude of tasks, including stripping off for a naked art class and performing a stand-up show.

“Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around… especially near me. So, I’ve decided to hijack your social media for a whole 24 hours,” says the 30-year-old star.

“If you can pull off three challenges, then you’ll win some fabulous prizes. But they won’t know I’m the one pulling the strings.”

It comes after the Mean Girls star spoke publicly about her desire to star in a yet-to-be-announced sequel.

“I know Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it,” she teased back in January.

Welcome back, Linds. We’ve missed you.

