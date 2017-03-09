Pop fans were given a treat this week with the news that Steps are making an official comeback with a new album and national tour – and on the basis of their brand new single, ‘Scared of the Dark’, it’s clear the pop five-piece aren’t half-arsing it either.

The track, which received its world premiere on Ken Bruce’s BBC Radio 2 show this morning (March 9), is a dancefloor-ready anthem that’ll be being played on constant rotation in your local gay bar as soon as its released this Friday (March 10).

It certainly lives us to the group’s promise of new material that’s “modern” while still capturing the fun-filled essence of “what pop used to be.”

Thank you @BBCRadio2 for giving our new single #ScaredOfTheDark its FIRST PLAY! It’ll be available to download/stream from midnight tonight! pic.twitter.com/VQVNZVpw2r — Steps (@OfficialSteps) March 9, 2017

“We’re just what everyone needs right now,” Faye Tozer said previously of the group’s return to the spotlight.

“People are ready for something a little bit more happy, upbeat and pop… I think it’s good timing.”

The group, who scored two number one albums and 14 consecutive top 5 singles in the UK between 1997 and 2001 before briefly reuniting in 2011, will support their comeback with a national tour later this year and brand new album of original material, which includes a new song from ABBA’s Benny and Björn.

Steps will release ‘Scared of the Dark’ this Friday 10 March, as tickets go on sale for a nation comeback tour Party on the Dancefloor Tour.

The group’s fifth studio album Tears on the Dancefloor will follow on April 21. Full tour dates are as follows:

November 13 – Dublin, 3Arena

November 14 – Belfast, SSE Arena

November 16 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

November 17 – Aberdeen, GE Oil & Gas Arena

November 18 – Liverpool, Echo Arena

November 20 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

November 21 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 23 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

November 24 – London, The O2

November 25 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

November 27 – Bournemouth, BIC

November 28 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

November 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

December 01 – Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena

December 02 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

