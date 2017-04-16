Lady Gaga has performed new material during her headline slot at the Coachella festival.

Performing to a massive crowd, Gaga performed a selection of her greatest hits and songs from her latest album, Joanne. However, she also surprised fans with a new track, ‘The Cure’.

The song’s lyrics include “So baby tell me yes, and I will give you everything” and “Promise I’ll always be there, promise I’ll be the cure.”

“I love you guys so much,” the 31-year-old told the crowd during the performance. “I have been through so much in my life and I’ve seen so much and you cure me every time with your love.”

‘The Cure’ is out now.

Listen to ‘The Cure’ below:



Earlier this year Gaga smashed expectations during a performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The show, which Gaga dedicated beforehand to “that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance”, was started in style seemingly atop Texas’s NRG Stadium, where the 30-year-old pointedly sang patriotic anthem ‘God Bless America’ before launching into Woodie Guthrie’s 1944 protest song ‘This Land is Your Land’.



After appearing to launch herself off the roof into the stadium on a high wire, the singer proceeded to remind the estimated TV audience of 100 million viewers why the world first fell in love with her as she blasted through some of her greatest hits including ‘Poker Face’, Born This Way’, ‘Just Dance’, and ‘Bad Romance’.

There was time to reflect as Gaga sat at the piano for a rousing rendition of Joanne torch anthem ‘Million Reasons’, but while there was a notable lack of material from 2013’s Artpop, this was a performance designed to re-establish Mother Monster’s pop legacy, in all its bedazzled glory.

