Hidden away in the heart London’s hectic west end is a very Secret Garden. A walled paradise of temptation and hedonistic indulgence.

Deep inside this utopian wonderland are a blissful community who go by the name of Little Gay Brother. For one night only these bohemian creatures will be inviting you to enter their promised land…

One Night In Heaven welcomes Little Gay Brother back to Heaven for another biblical night of lols, lewks, and carnage as we present Secret Garden of Eden.

In hot anticipation of their final voyage to The Secret Garden Party, the Little Gay Brother crew will be bringing all the vibes of the garden to London’s West End on Bank Holiday Sunday, May 28.

Whether you’re an Adam, Madam, Eve or Steve, dress for a journey into paradise. With shows all night long from Little Gay Brother and music by Hannah Holland, Paul Heron, Terry Vietheer, Frank.co, Lewis G Burton and The Head Gardener (The Secret Garden Party). Join the sisterhood.

Little Gay Brother is the intergalactic, cock-tastic, bombastic, group of homos and their friends, who are known for their unforgettable festival shows and club nights. LGB started in 2012 at The Secret Garden Party. They now host sell-out events across London venues including Dalston Superstore, Heaven and many more.

Little Gay Brother’s Secret Garden of Eden is tonight (May 28) at Heaven. Click here for more information.