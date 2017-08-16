Move over Despacito, Little Mix are about to take over.

The Shout Out To My Ex singers have revealed that they’re collaborating with Latin American boyband CNCO.

Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade are to set to feature on a new version of the boyband’s smash hit Reggaeton Lento, which currently has over one billion views on YouTube.

CNCO, made up of Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Joel Pimentel, Erick Brian Colón and Zabdiel De Jesús, formed back in 2015 and have since achieved massive success abroad.

The band’s debut album, Primera Cita, was released last year and they even managed to break the Top 40 in the U.S.

It’s no wonder Little Mix wanted to jump on the track – it’s a total bop.

After a huge year in the UK with their album Glory Days, it looks like the X Factor winners have their sights firmly set on world domination. We’re not ready.

Listen to the original track below: