Is it just us, or do Little Mix somehow manage to get more fabulous with each passing day?

Leigh-Anne, Perrie, Jesy and Jade have dropped the video for their latest single ‘No More Sad Songs’ featuring US rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and the former X Factor winners are giving us some serious Coyote Ugly-meets-country vibes as they hit a dive bar for a spot of line dancing and soaking wet bar-top anarchy.

‘No More Sad Songs’ is the third single to be lifted from the girls’ fourth studio album Glory Days, which has already gone Platinum in the UK after being released last November.

The track follows chart-topping lead single ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, which won Best British Single at BRIT Awards last month, and ear-worming follow-up ‘Touch’, which also hit the top five.

The band, who recently dedicated a performance of their former single ‘Secret Love Song’ to the LGBT community, have a long history of giving back to their gay fans – and we’re still not over that time Jade slayed a homophobic fan on Twitter with a series of Drag Race references.

While ‘Secret Love Song’ hold a place in our hearts though, on the basis of this video alone, it looks like we might have to update our ultimate ranking of every Little Mix single ever released, don’t you think?

