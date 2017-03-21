Little Mix may have become one of the biggest bands in the world, but that hasn’t stopped them supporting causes close to their hearts.

The talented Black Magic singers are currently touring America with superstar Ariana Grande, performing some of their biggest hits, including ‘Hair’ and ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ to sold-out crowds.

During their latest performance of epic mid-tempo ballad, ‘Secret Love Song’, the band took a moment to dedicate their rendition of the track to the LGBT+ community.

“Singing ’Secret Love Song’ meant more than usual tonight. To our LGBT fans… please don’t ever be afraid to be who you are,” urged Jade Thirlwall in a touching tribute.

Ever since hitting the big time in 2011, the band have remained outspoken supporters of the gay community.

Jade regularly talks about her love and admiration for RuPaul, and the group have performed a couple of the drag queen’s biggest hits a few times to their adoring fans while on tour.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is in a relationship with the Andre Gray, the Premier League footballer who was suspended from the game last year after historical homophobic tweets emerged in which he said gay people should “burn”.

Pinnock confirmed she was in a relationship with the disgraced Burnley striker last month, The Sun reported.

Gray, who marked his return to football on New Year’s Eve by scoring a hat-trick against Sunderland, was handed a four-match ban and a £25,000 fine by the Football Association last September over the remarks, which were made in 2012.

The 25-year-old sportsman had written: “Is it just me or are there gays everywhere? #Burn #Die #MakesMeSick”.

However, since making the remarks, the footballer has apologised for causing offence and insisted that he has since changed his views.

