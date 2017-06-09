It feels like we’ve been waiting for Little Mix to release their ‘Power’ video for months, but the girls have finally delivered, releasing the video late last night. And it is certainly worth the wait.

The video is possibly the gayest thing the group have ever done, which is something of an achievement considering their track record of camp outfits and delicious pop songs.

The clip sees the girls separated in their individual ‘zones’ around city streets. Perrie is living her hippie fantasy in a bikini adorned with tassels, hanging outside a Volkswagen van. Jesy is giving zero fucks as she slouches over a motorbike as part of a female biker gang. Leigh-Anne stomps the streets while walking her dog in a sickening pair of pink boots that extend past her legs.

Best of all, Jade’s sequence takes place outside a gay bar, which she stumbles out of with Drag Race queens Willam, Courtney Act, and Alaska Thunderfuck. Jade serves face and even throws in a couple of old school vogueing poses.

The girls then come together to join a protest, strutting down the street with a crowd holding ‘Girl Power’ placards and a rainbow flags. Stormzy, who features on the single version of the song, makes an appearance in the video in a barber shop sequence.

Earlier this year, Jesy Nelson suggested that she wants to be a lesbian after breaking up with her boyfriend.

The singer and her TOWIE star boyfriend, Chris Clark, ended their romance and deleted each other’s pictures from social media. In a Snapchat video on April 20, Jesy headed out with her girlfriends to drown her sorrows – we’ve all been there babes – and later she cuddled up to one of her pals.

She told her followers: “I love her! I want to be a lesbian with her!”

Watch the ‘Power’ video:

