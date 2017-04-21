Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has suggested that she wants to be a lesbian after breaking up with her boyfriend.

The talented singer and her TOWIE star boyfriend, Chris Clark, are thought to have ended their romance after deleting each other’s pictures from social media.

In a Snapchat video last night (April 20), Jesy headed out with her girlfriends to drown her sorrows – we’ve all been there babes – and later she cuddled up to one of her pals.

She told her followers: “I love her! I want to be a lesbian with her!”

Some fans rushed to social media to criticise the star, with one saying: “No you’re just desperate for attention!”

Little Mix are enjoying some down time after ending their support slot on Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour in the US last week.

During one of their recent performances of ‘Secret Love Song’ on the tour, the band took a moment to dedicate their rendition of the track to the LGBT+ community.

Ever since hitting the big time in 2011, the band have remained outspoken supporters of the gay community.

Jade Thirlwall also regularly talks about her love and admiration for RuPaul, and the group have performed a couple of the drag queen’s biggest hits a few times to their adoring fans while on tour.

