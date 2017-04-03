Little Mix may have just released the video for their new single, ‘No More Sad Songs’, but they’re already planning on how to top it.

A leaked casting call sheet has revealed that the next single from their album Glory Days will be ‘Power’, and that the video will include some seriously special guests.

Fans quickly spotted that three drag queens who rocketed to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race were included on the list: William Belli, Shane Jenek and Justin Honard.

For those in the know, they’re better known as Willam, Courtney Act and Alaska Thunderf**k 5000.

While there’s been no details about what the famous queens will be doing in the video, it’s safe to say Jade Thirlwall probably had a hand in getting them on board.

The singer has spoken out on numerous occasions about her obsession with the show, and last month she absolutely slayed a homophobic troll on social media.

After she shared a picture of RuPaul, a fan wrote: “I don’t [know whether] it’s a boy or a girl but jade how can you support these kind of things? That’s stupid”, the fan commented underneath the picture, adding: “Not normal at all.”

Unfortunately, said fan was probably not expecting the epic clapback that Jade immediately issued in response.

“If you don’t ‘support’ these kind of ‘things’ (assuming you mean drag queens or the gay community) then I suggest you go and comment on somebody else’s Instagram”, she wrote.

